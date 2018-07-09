Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Bullpen session on tap Tuesday
Buchholz (oblique) is slated to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.
Buchholz hasn't endured any complications throwing off flat ground since landing on the disabled list June 25, so it appears he's ready to graduate to the next phase of his recovery from the oblique issue. He'll likely need to complete at least two bullpen sessions before facing hitters in a simulated game or live batting practice and then perhaps heading out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment. The 33-year-old seems on track to return from the DL immediately after the All-Star break or shortly thereafter, though Buchholz seems unlikely to recapture a rotation spot if back-end starters Zack Godley and Shelby Miller perform acceptably in their final outings of the first half.
