Buchholz (5-1) surrendered two runs on seven hits and two walks and struck out eight to record the win in the Diamondbacks' 9-3 triumph over the Giants on Saturday.

The right-hander has picked up wins in each of his last four starts while allowing no more than three runs in any of those contests. The eight strikeouts gave Buchholz his second-highest total of the season and boosted him to an 8.1 K/9 rate, his best mark since 2015. Buchholz is expected to make his 11th start of the campaign next weekend in Cincinnati.