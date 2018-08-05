Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Cruises to fourth straight win
Buchholz (5-1) surrendered two runs on seven hits and two walks and struck out eight to record the win in the Diamondbacks' 9-3 triumph over the Giants on Saturday.
The right-hander has picked up wins in each of his last four starts while allowing no more than three runs in any of those contests. The eight strikeouts gave Buchholz his second-highest total of the season and boosted him to an 8.1 K/9 rate, his best mark since 2015. Buchholz is expected to make his 11th start of the campaign next weekend in Cincinnati.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Strikes out seven in winning effort•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Strikes out five in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Returns from disabled list•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Goes six innings in rehab start•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Ready for rehab appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...