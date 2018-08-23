Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Dazzles again in win
Buchholz (7-2) got the win Wednesday, firing seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts versus four hits and no walks against the Angels.
Buchholz dominated Angels hitters with 20 of 24 first-pitch strikes, and he likely could've gone even deeper as he was lifted with 86 pitches (64 strikes). The 34-year-old has been having a resurgence all season, and he's stepped it up of late with four straight quality starts, a 1.55 ERA and 25:44 K:BB over 29 innings in August. He'll look to keep rolling Tuesday in San Francisco.
