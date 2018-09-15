Buchholz (elbow) won't pitch again this season, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Buchholz was diagnosed with a flexor strain in his right elbow after undergoing an MRI on Friday. Manager Torey Lovullo would later announce that Buchholz will be shut down for the rest of the season. Although a timetable for his return is unknown, he figures to be ready for the beginning of spring training.

