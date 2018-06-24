Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Exits with side tightness
Buchholz left his Sunday start against the Pirates with side tightness.
Injuries are nothing new for Buchholz, who pitched just 7.1 innings last year before being shut down for elbow surgery. The extent of this particular injury is not yet known.
