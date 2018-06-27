Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Expecting brief DL stint
Buchholz (oblique), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, said he expects to miss close to the minimum amount of time, Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reports.
Buchholz exited from his start Sunday against the Pirates with a left oblique strain, but still managed to pick up the win in the outing after spinning five shutout innings. With a 2.56 ERA and 0.96 WHIP through 38.2 frames for Arizona, Buchholz had emerged as a dependable back-end starter, but it's unclear if he'll have a rotation spot waiting for him once he's activated. The Diamondbacks welcome Shelby Miller (elbow) back from the 60-day DL on Monday and will activate Robbie Ray (oblique) to start Wednesday, giving Arizona its ideal five-man rotation for the first time since Miller underwent Tommy John surgery last May.
