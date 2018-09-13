Buchholz was scratched from his start against the Rockies on Thursday prior to the bottom of the first inning, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

There was no sign of Buchholz's absence until he failed to come out for the first inning of the contest, as the Diamondbacks official Twitter account released a statement, "Matt Koch is starting today's game in place of Clay Buchholz. We'll pass along updates as we have them." There will be an update on Buchholz's status within the next couple hours.