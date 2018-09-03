Buchholz allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out four across across five innings on Sunday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.

Buchholz allowed only a solo home run to Max Muncy and managed to work out of trouble in both the fourth and fifth innings to put together another successful outing. He has recorded four consecutive starts in which he has allowed one or fewer earned runs, dropping his ERA to 2.05 across 92 innings. Though he's managed only 7.3 K/9, Buchholz has remained effective by limiting both walks (2.0 BB/9) and home runs (0.9 HR/9).