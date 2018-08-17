Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Goes distance for sixth win
Buchholz (6-2) tossed his first complete game since 2015 en route to claiming a win Thursday in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 victory over the Padres. He gave up one run on five hits and no walks while striking out six.
Buchholz only induced six swinging strikes in the 112-pitch outing, but took advantage of the spacious confines of Petco Park to record 11 flyball outs, his most of the season. After taking over as the Diamondbacks' No. 5 starter following Shelby Miller's (elbow) move back to the disabled list in July, Buchholz has assured himself a permanent spot in the rotation the rest of the way even if Miller is back at some point in September. Buchholz has posted a 2.36 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 34.1 innings in his five second-half starts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Throws quality start in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Cruises to fourth straight win•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Strikes out seven in winning effort•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Strikes out five in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Returns from disabled list•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Slated to start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...