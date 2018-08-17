Buchholz (6-2) tossed his first complete game since 2015 en route to claiming a win Thursday in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 victory over the Padres. He gave up one run on five hits and no walks while striking out six.

Buchholz only induced six swinging strikes in the 112-pitch outing, but took advantage of the spacious confines of Petco Park to record 11 flyball outs, his most of the season. After taking over as the Diamondbacks' No. 5 starter following Shelby Miller's (elbow) move back to the disabled list in July, Buchholz has assured himself a permanent spot in the rotation the rest of the way even if Miller is back at some point in September. Buchholz has posted a 2.36 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 34.1 innings in his five second-half starts.