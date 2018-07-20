Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Goes six innings in rehab start
Buchholz (oblique) covered six innings for High-A Visalia in his rehab start Thursday against Inland Empire. He gave up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six.
After pitching in a simulated game last weekend, Buchholz was back on the mound in a non-controlled setting Thursday for the first time since suffering the oblique injury in his June 24 start against the Pirates. Buchholz, who tossed 78 pitches in the rehab start, shouldn't require any additional time in the minors and looks poised to come off the 10-day disabled list and settle back in as the fifth man in the Diamondbacks rotation Tuesday against the Cubs. The 33-year-old is expected to assume the spot of Shelby Miller, who won't be cleared to resume a throwing program for at least another week after exiting with elbow inflammation in his final start before the All-Star break.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Ready for rehab appearance•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Set for sim game•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Bullpen session on tap Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Likely to resume throwing next week•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Expecting brief DL stint•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Lands on disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hand trade clouds Indians 'pen
The trade that sent Brad Hand to Cleveland for hot catching prospect Francisco Mejia could...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Machado trade could hurt other Dodgers
The Manny Machado is a big win for the Dodgers, but it'll eventually come at the expense of...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
How much difference can an extra game or two make? In a short week, plenty. Scott White shares...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...