Buchholz (oblique) covered six innings for High-A Visalia in his rehab start Thursday against Inland Empire. He gave up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six.

After pitching in a simulated game last weekend, Buchholz was back on the mound in a non-controlled setting Thursday for the first time since suffering the oblique injury in his June 24 start against the Pirates. Buchholz, who tossed 78 pitches in the rehab start, shouldn't require any additional time in the minors and looks poised to come off the 10-day disabled list and settle back in as the fifth man in the Diamondbacks rotation Tuesday against the Cubs. The 33-year-old is expected to assume the spot of Shelby Miller, who won't be cleared to resume a throwing program for at least another week after exiting with elbow inflammation in his final start before the All-Star break.