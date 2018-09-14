Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Headed for MRI
Buchholz (elbow) passed the initial strength tests administered Thursday by the Diamondbacks' medical staff, but he'll still return to Phoenix this weekend to undergo an MRI, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Scheduled to start Thursday's series finale at Coors Field, Buchholz threw about 26 warmup pitches before complaining of elbow tightness. The injury resulted in him being scratched from the start, forcing the Diamondbacks to get by with an impromptu bullpen day to cover nine innings. While it doesn't sound as though Buchholz is dealing with any structural damage to his elbow, the MRI should provide a more formal diagnosis of his condition. Buchholz is uncertain to make his next turn through the rotation, which falls Tuesday at home against the Cubs.
