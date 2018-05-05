Buchholz signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Buchholz was released by the Royals on Tuesday after posting a 1.13 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with nine strikeouts over 16 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. The 33-year-old struggled with seven walks and two hit batters, but could seemingly seize an opportunity in Arizona with Robbie Ray dealing with an oblique strain and Taijuan Walker undergoing Tommy John surgery last week.