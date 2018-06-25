Buchholz was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a strained left oblique.

Buchholz left his last start Sunday with a side injury and was hopeful the setback was minor, but it turns out that is not the case. It's not clear how long he will need to recover from the injury, but it would hardly be surprising if he does not pitch again for the Diamondbacks until after the All-Star break.

