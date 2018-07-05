Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Likely to resume throwing next week
Buchholz (oblique) isn't expected to begin a throwing program until next week, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
That means that Buchholz won't be activated over the weekend when first eligible to return from the disabled list, but there's little to suggest a long-term absence is in play for the right-hander. Buchholz submitted a 2.56 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over seven starts to give stability to the back end of the Arizona rotation, but the recent returns of Shelby Miller and Robbie Ray from the DL may close Buchholz's path to a starting role with the big club.
