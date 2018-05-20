Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Officially added to roster
Buchholz was called up prior to Sunday's start against the Mets.
As expected, the Diamondbacks turned to Buchholz as they await the returns of injured starters Robbie Ray (oblique) and Shelby Miller (elbow). Buchholz has posted a 2.93 ERA in 27.2 innings at the Triple-A level so far this year but he hasn't been a useful major-league starter since 2015.
