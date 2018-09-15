Buchholz (elbow) was placed on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow flexor strain Saturday.

The move is not a surprising one, as Buchholz had already been ruled out for the year. He did quite well to come back after missing nearly the entirety of the 2017 season, posting a 2.01 ERA in 16 starts, but he'll once again enter the 2019 season with serious injury concerns.