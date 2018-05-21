Buchholz allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two across five innings as he received the no decision in Sunday's matchup against the Mets.

Buchholz didn't factor into the decision after five solid innings of work -- his lone earned run came off an Amed Rosario home run to lead off the sixth inning. This was just Buchholz's first start of the season and despite a stellar performance, it's unclear how long he'll remain in the major leagues. The 33-year-old was called up from Triple-A Reno ahead of Sunday's game to make a spot start because of injuries to Robbie Ray and Shelby Miller.