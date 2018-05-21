Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Puts together solid outing
Buchholz allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two across five innings as he received the no decision in Sunday's matchup against the Mets.
Buchholz didn't factor into the decision after five solid innings of work -- his lone earned run came off an Amed Rosario home run to lead off the sixth inning. This was just Buchholz's first start of the season and despite a stellar performance, it's unclear how long he'll remain in the major leagues. The 33-year-old was called up from Triple-A Reno ahead of Sunday's game to make a spot start because of injuries to Robbie Ray and Shelby Miller.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Officially added to roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Tabbed to start Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Joins Arizona on minor-league deal•
-
Clay Buchholz: Cut loose by Kansas City•
-
Royals' Clay Buchholz: Making another start at Triple-A•
-
Royals' Clay Buchholz: Moves to Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...