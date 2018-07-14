Buchholz (oblique) is expected to make a minor-league rehab start at some point during the upcoming week, Tori McElhaney of MLB.com reports.

Buchholz completed a simulated game Friday, facing hitters from the Diamondbacks' Arizona League affiliate. He covered three innings and tossed around 40 pitches, with the extreme heat in the area resulting in him working a little shorter of an outing than initially planned. Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo indicated that Buchholz experienced no complications with his oblique and displayed his usual velocity, so the right-hander should increase his pitch count in the rehab start, which will likely fall next Wednesday or Thursday. After the minor-league outing, Buchholz could be activated from the 10-day disabled list and rejoin the big-league rotation in place of the injured Shelby Miller (elbow).