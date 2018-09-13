Buchholz was scratched from Thursday's start with right elbow stiffness, FOX Sports Arizona reports.

Buchholz has been relatively healthy for most of the 2018 season aside from a month-long stay on the DL due to an oblique injury in July, but he's dealt with various elbow issues in the past, which makes his removal from Thursday's outing concerning to say the least. He will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of this injury, after which a better gauge of his status should come to light.

