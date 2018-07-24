Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Returns from disabled list
Buchholz (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list as expected Tuesday ahead of his scheduled start against the Cubs.
Buchholz will wind up missing just shy of a month with a strained left oblique. He had an impressive 2.56 ERA in seven starts prior to the injury, backed up by solid peripherals. His 4.6 percent walk rate is the lowest of his career, while his 20.3 percent strikeout rate is his highest since 2015. Matt Koch was optioned to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.
