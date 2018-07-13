Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Set for sim game
Buchholz (oblique) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Friday, the Associated Press reports.
Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo said that Buchholz would throw about 55-to-60 pitches in the outing. If all goes well, Buchholz would likely increase that pitch count in another simulated game or minor-league rehab start over the All-Star break before being reinstated from the 10-day disabled list once the second half begins. Buchholz is the leading candidate to step in as the Diamondbacks' new fifth starter once activated after Shelby Miller (elbow) was moved to the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Bullpen session on tap Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Likely to resume throwing next week•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Expecting brief DL stint•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Lands on disabled list•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Optimistic about next start•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Exits with side tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Matz and Ross are underowned
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...