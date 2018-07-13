Buchholz (oblique) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Friday, the Associated Press reports.

Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo said that Buchholz would throw about 55-to-60 pitches in the outing. If all goes well, Buchholz would likely increase that pitch count in another simulated game or minor-league rehab start over the All-Star break before being reinstated from the 10-day disabled list once the second half begins. Buchholz is the leading candidate to step in as the Diamondbacks' new fifth starter once activated after Shelby Miller (elbow) was moved to the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

