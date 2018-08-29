Buchholz tossed seven shutout innings with three strikeouts while allowing five hits and two walks in Tuesday's loss to the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Buchholz was locked in a pitcher's duel with Madison Bumgarner, with the game remaining scoreless until the bottom of the ninth. The 34-year-old has thrown 15 consecutive innings without a run, and will wrap up August with a minuscule 1.25 ERA over 36 innings. While his 7.3 K/9 isn't overwhelming, Buchholz is pitching to an elite 2.07 ERA and 1.02 WHIP, which should put him in position to pick up his share of wins down the stretch. He'll line up to take the hill again Sunday against the Dodgers.