Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Seven shutout in no-decision
Buchholz tossed seven shutout innings with three strikeouts while allowing five hits and two walks in Tuesday's loss to the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.
Buchholz was locked in a pitcher's duel with Madison Bumgarner, with the game remaining scoreless until the bottom of the ninth. The 34-year-old has thrown 15 consecutive innings without a run, and will wrap up August with a minuscule 1.25 ERA over 36 innings. While his 7.3 K/9 isn't overwhelming, Buchholz is pitching to an elite 2.07 ERA and 1.02 WHIP, which should put him in position to pick up his share of wins down the stretch. He'll line up to take the hill again Sunday against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Dazzles again in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Goes distance for sixth win•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Throws quality start in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Cruises to fourth straight win•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Strikes out seven in winning effort•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Strikes out five in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start