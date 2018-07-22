Buchholz (oblique) will toe the rubber for Tuesday's matchup against the Cubs, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.

Buchholz landed on the 10-day disabled list June 25 after suffering a stained left oblique, and after completing a successful rehab stint, he's ready to rejoin the starting rotation. The 33-year-old right-hander will assume the slot of Shelby Miller (elbow), as he still hasn't resumed throwing. Buchholz has been impressive through seven starts with Arizona this season, posting a 2.56 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with a 31:7 K:BB over 38.2 innings.