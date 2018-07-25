Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Strikes out five in win
Buchholz (3-1) allowed one run on six hits in Tuesday's win over the Cubs, striking out five and walking two in 6.2 innings.
Buchholz (oblique) made his first start since June 24 and appeared in good form, throwing 94 pitches (65 for strikes). In eight starts this year Buchholz has only once allowed more than two runs and has thrown six innings or more four times. The right-hander sports an excellent 2.38 ERA and 0.99 WHIP to go along with a 36:9 K:BB in 45.1 innings. His next start will be against the Padres in San Diego.
