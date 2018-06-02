Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Strikes out nine in win Friday
Buchholz (1-1) struck out nine and walked one in a win over the Marlins on Friday, giving up one run on six hits in seven innings.
Buchholz was very effective in Friday's contest, allowing only one extra-base hit and throwing 71 of 99 pitches for strikes. Buchholz hasn't allowed more than one run in each of his three starts for Arizona this season, resulting in a 1.50 ERA and 0.67 WHIP to go along with a 14:2 K:BB in 18 innings. The 33-year-old will look to keep things going in his next start against the Giants in San Francisco.
