Buchholz (4-1) allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven across 5.2 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Padres.

Buchholz wasn't particularly sharp -- he allowed nine baserunners in his 5.2 innings -- but kept the ball in the park and matched his best strikeout total in a start since June 6. His ability to suppress home runs has been a key for him this season, and his 0.9 HR/9 is his lowest mark since 2014 when he allowed an identical number across 170.1 innings. His FIP and xFIP both indicate he is due for regression, but neither suggest that he is pitching as poorly as he did in 2016 -- his last full season.