Buchholz (5-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits in a loss to the Reds on Friday, striking out four and walking two in seven innings.

Buchholz surrendered just one extra-base hit and threw 65 of 93 pitches for strikes but was outdueled by Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani. Buchholz has six quality starts in 11 chances this season and is sporting an excellent 2.67 ERA. The right-hander has a 55:16 K:BB in 64 innings while holding opponents to a .236 batting average. His next start will be a matchup against the Padres in San Diego.