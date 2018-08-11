Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Throws quality start in loss
Buchholz (5-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits in a loss to the Reds on Friday, striking out four and walking two in seven innings.
Buchholz surrendered just one extra-base hit and threw 65 of 93 pitches for strikes but was outdueled by Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani. Buchholz has six quality starts in 11 chances this season and is sporting an excellent 2.67 ERA. The right-hander has a 55:16 K:BB in 64 innings while holding opponents to a .236 batting average. His next start will be a matchup against the Padres in San Diego.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Cruises to fourth straight win•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Strikes out seven in winning effort•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Strikes out five in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Returns from disabled list•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Goes six innings in rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...