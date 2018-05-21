Buchholz will continue to be a part of the starting rotation moving forward and is expected to start Saturday against Oakland, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Buchholz has earned the right to stay in the rotation after a stellar outing Sunday against the Mets. He tossed five innings, allowing one run on two hits and one walk although he ultimately ended up taking a no decision. Expect Buchholz to remain a starter at least until either Shelby Miller (elbow) or Robbie Ray (oblique) return from injury.