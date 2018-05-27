Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Tough-luck loser in Oakland
Buchholz gave up a run on two hits and zero walks while striking out three in six innings Saturday against the A's, but was saddled with the tough-luck loss.
Daniel Mengden threw a complete game shutout for Oakland, putting a damper on a second straight excellent outing for Buchholz. He has now given up two runs (both on solo home runs) in 11 innings through two starts, but with only five strikeouts over that span, it seems regression is coming for the 33-year-old righty. Buchholz's next start should come Friday at home against the Marlins, which is a great opportunity for him to keep this train of success chugging along.
