Buchholz allowed two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings Wednesday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Buchholz remained sharp, posting his third consecutive start in which he completed at least six innings of work without allowing more than two earned runs. He has been a prolific strike thrower -- he entered Wednesday's start with a 65.7 percent first pitch strike rate -- and began 17 of the 25 batters he faced with a strike in Wednesday's start. While he has flashed other impressive skills, most notably a 21:3 K:BB, Buchholz is likely due for some pushback in his performance as he currently owns a 94.9% strand rate.