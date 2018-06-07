Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Turns in six solid innings
Buchholz allowed two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings Wednesday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.
Buchholz remained sharp, posting his third consecutive start in which he completed at least six innings of work without allowing more than two earned runs. He has been a prolific strike thrower -- he entered Wednesday's start with a 65.7 percent first pitch strike rate -- and began 17 of the 25 batters he faced with a strike in Wednesday's start. While he has flashed other impressive skills, most notably a 21:3 K:BB, Buchholz is likely due for some pushback in his performance as he currently owns a 94.9% strand rate.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Strikes out nine in win Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Tough-luck loser in Oakland•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Will remain in rotation•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Puts together solid outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Officially added to roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Tabbed to start Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...