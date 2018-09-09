Buchholz allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out six across 6.1 innings in a no-decision against the Braves on Saturday.

Buchholz turned in another effective outing, generating an impressive 17 swinging strikes while finding the zone on 67 of his 99 pitches. He's now turned in five consecutive starts allowing zero or one earned runs but hasn't received a decision in any of his last three outings. He has a 2.01 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 98.1 innings this year, replicating the results of his prolific 2013 season.