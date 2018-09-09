Buchholz allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out six across 6.1 innings Saturday against the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.

Buchholz turned in another effective outing, generating an impressive 17 swinging strikes while finding the zone on 67 of his 99 pitches. He's now turned in five consecutive starts allowing one or fewer earned runs but has collected no decision in each of the past three outings. He now has a 2.01 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 98.1 innings, replicating the results of his prolific 2013 season.