Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo said Monday that Buchholz will remain in the rotation for the time being and will likely stay on turn to make his next start Saturday against the Athletics, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Due to an off day Thursday, the Diamondbacks had the option to go with a four-man rotation this week, but Buchholz earned the right to another start on normal rest after limiting the Mets to five innings of one-run ball in his Arizona debut Sunday. Unless he completely implodes in his subsequent outings, expect Buchholz to remain the club's No. 5 starter until at least Robbie Ray (oblique) or Shelby Miller (elbow) is ready to return from the 10-day disabled list.