Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Will remain in rotation
Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo said Monday that Buchholz will remain in the rotation for the time being and will likely stay on turn to make his next start Saturday against the Athletics, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Due to an off day Thursday, the Diamondbacks had the option to go with a four-man rotation this week, but Buchholz earned the right to another start on normal rest after limiting the Mets to five innings of one-run ball in his Arizona debut Sunday. Unless he completely implodes in his subsequent outings, expect Buchholz to remain the club's No. 5 starter until at least Robbie Ray (oblique) or Shelby Miller (elbow) is ready to return from the 10-day disabled list.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Puts together solid outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Officially added to roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Tabbed to start Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Joins Arizona on minor-league deal•
-
Clay Buchholz: Cut loose by Kansas City•
-
Royals' Clay Buchholz: Making another start at Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...