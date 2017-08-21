Diamondbacks' Cody Reed: Strikes out 10 in Sunday's start
Reed covered seven innings for High-A Visalia on Sunday, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out 10 batters.
Since being promoted from Low-A Kane County in late May, Reed's production has taken a slight step back with Visalia, but his 3.53 ERA and 82:29 K:BB over 81.2 innings are more than respectable considering the hitter-friendly confines of the California League. The 21-year-old lefty likely still remains a year or two away from reaching the big leagues, but his excellent size (6-foo-3, 245 pounds) and strikeout stuff give him the upside of a potential middle-of-the-rotation starter for the Diamondbacks down the road.
