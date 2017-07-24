Reed fanned six batters and gave up an unearned run over six innings for High-A Visalia on Sunday. He yielded four hits and walked three batters in the start.

Reed had a few rough outings during his first month with Visalia after being promoted from Low-A Kane County in late May, but he's been on fire over his last three starts. He's given up only three runs (one earned) in 17 innings during that span while accruing 17 strikeouts and a 1.06 WHIP. The production is especially impressive when considering the hitter-friendly venues that dot the California League, so those tracking Reed in dynasty formats shouldn't be too discouraged if his ERA backslides a bit in his subsequent appearances.