Diamondbacks' Cody Reed: Tosses six shutout innings for High-A club
Reed fanned six batters and gave up an unearned run over six innings for High-A Visalia on Sunday. He yielded four hits and walked three batters in the start.
Reed had a few rough outings during his first month with Visalia after being promoted from Low-A Kane County in late May, but he's been on fire over his last three starts. He's given up only three runs (one earned) in 17 innings during that span while accruing 17 strikeouts and a 1.06 WHIP. The production is especially impressive when considering the hitter-friendly venues that dot the California League, so those tracking Reed in dynasty formats shouldn't be too discouraged if his ERA backslides a bit in his subsequent appearances.
More News
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...