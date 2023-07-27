Sulser (shoulder) shifted his rehab assignment to Triple-A Reno on Saturday and has made two appearances for the affiliate, covering two innings while allowing two earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three.

Sulser began his assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on July 4 and is nearing the end of his 30-day rehab window. The 33-year-old right-hander will likely settle into a low-leverage role out of the Arizona bullpen once he's brought back from the 60-day injured list.