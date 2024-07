The Diamondbacks have selected Foley with the 164th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Foley is a 6-foot-5 righty from Indiana who has touched 99 mph in the past. He sits around 93-95 mph with his fastball as a starter while mixing in average secondary pitches in his slider and changeup. Foley struggles to throw strikes, which could lead to him being moved to the bullpen eventually.