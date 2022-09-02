Grammes (elbow) has posted a 9.00 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 16 innings over 10 appearances for High-A Hillsboro since being reinstated from the affiliate's 60-day injured list July 22.

The 25-year-old right-hander was sidelined to begin the season while he continued to rehab the Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2021, but he received the green light to join Hillsboro shortly after the All-Star break. Though Grammes has racked up an impressive 30 strikeouts over his 16 frames, control has been a major issue. In addition to walking 13.8 percent of the batters he's faced, Grammes has hit eight batters and has been charged with seven wild pitches.