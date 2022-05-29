Hummel walked as a pinch hitter for catcher Jose Herrera and stayed in the game to catch the final inning of Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

This is the second time in three games that Hummel, an outfielder and designated hitter, has been used behind the plate -- both for one-inning stints. With Daulton Varsho nursing a sore shoulder, Hummel becomes the backup to Herrera.