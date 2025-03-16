Burnes allowed one run on four hits and struck out four over four-plus innings in Saturday's spring start against the White Sox.

Burnes continued a strong Cactus League in his fifth start. He struck out the side in the first, retired the first six batters faced, and pitched into the fifth inning when he was removed after giving up a leadoff single. He threw 64 pitches (42 strikes) and owns a 1.35 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 13.1 spring innings. Those results -- and the wealthy contract Burnes signed during the offseason -- put him in line to start Opening Day, but Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has yet to decide between Burnes and Zac Gallen, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. The manager said MLB is after him to name a starter and needs to get back to them, but he wants "to be as thorough as possible." Arizona is set to host the Cubs in their opener, March 27.