Carroll and the Diamondbacks agreed to terms on an eight-year, $111 million deal Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Carroll has only played in 32 big-league games, and only 174 total games as a professional, but the Diamondbacks are already sure that they want him in town for a long time. The contract will keep Carroll in Arizona through 2030 (his age-29 season), with a $23 million club option for 2031.
