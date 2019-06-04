Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Goes 16th overall to Diamondbacks
The Diamondbacks have selected Carroll with the 16th overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Do not be scared off by Carroll's size (5-foot-10, 170 pounds); he has impact fantasy potential in all five standard roto categories. A plus runner who will have no trouble sticking in center field, Carroll uses his speed well on the bases, projecting as a 25-steal threat in the big leagues. He is also adept at getting on base, spraying the ball to all fields while showing a very disciplined approach for a prep hitter. He makes contact at a high clip and does not expand the zone. Carroll, who hits left-handed, is strong for his size and has an impactful stroke that portends power growth once he gets into pro ball. He is the type of hitter who should hit for a high average with high on-base percentages in the lower levels before eventually developing above-average power by the time he reaches the majors.
