Carroll went 1-for-2 with a solo homer, a walk, two steals and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Rockies.

Caroll first reached in the fourth after a leadoff walk and stole second and third before crossing the plate on a sacrifice fly. It was the fifth time this year he's stolen multiple bases in a game and now sits by himself in fifth with 16 steals. The 22-year-old also went long for the second time in three games after roping a solo shot to right off Kyle Freeland in the sixth. Caroll is slashing .346/.393/.692 with a 1.085 OPS over his last seven games but was still moved down to sixth in the batting order with a lefty on the mound Tuesday, which has been his most common spot in the lineup against a southpaw. It's unclear whether manager Torey Lovullo has any plans to move him up in the order against left-handers, but he's certainly proved himself thus far, slashing .309/.356/.455 over 60 plate appearances versus lefties this season.