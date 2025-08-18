Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Launches longest HR of career
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carroll went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Colorado.
Carroll drove a middle-middle fastball from Rockies' left-hander Luis Peralta 474 feet into the second deck of the right-center field stands. It was the longest home run of his career, besting the lefty batter's previous career high by 28 feet. The homer was the 27th of the season for Carroll, who has gone deep six times over his last 15 games.
