Carroll went 3-for-5 with two triples, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over St. Louis.

Carroll got the Diamondbacks off early with a leadoff triple and scored the first of their 10 runs. The two triples increased his season total to a league-leading 12, and the three extra-base hits bumped his slugging percentage to .559 (eighth in MLB).