Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Looks like draft-day bargain
Carroll slashed .299/.409/.487 with 18 stolen bases over 42 games in the rookie-level Arizona League and short-season Hillsboro in 2019.
Carroll fell to 16th in the first round of the 2019 draft amid concerns about his size, but the 5-foot-10, 165-pounder looked like a bargain for the Diamondbacks. He produced even better after his promotion to Hillsboro, for whom he helped win the Northwest League championship, slashing .326/.408/.581 over 11 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Pick Grisham
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Pick Murphy
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Target Kelly
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Starting Pitcher Preview: Better days
There just aren't enough aces to go around, so the draft prices keep rising for Fantasy managers,...
-
Outfield Preview: Star powered
Even if you miss on the five stars who will be the top picks in many drafts, there is tons...