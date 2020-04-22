Carroll slashed .299/.409/.487 with 18 stolen bases over 42 games in the rookie-level Arizona League and short-season Hillsboro in 2019.

Carroll fell to 16th in the first round of the 2019 draft amid concerns about his size, but the 5-foot-10, 165-pounder looked like a bargain for the Diamondbacks. He produced even better after his promotion to Hillsboro, for whom he helped win the Northwest League championship, slashing .326/.408/.581 over 11 games.