Carroll batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 in Friday's 8-1 win over the Cubs.
Carroll was moved to leadoff against a righty after batting second against a lefty Thursday. He and Ketel Marte, who batted leadoff Thursday, are expected to serve at the top of the order. Through two games, Carroll is 1-for-7 with a double, a walk and one strikeout.
