Carroll went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, two runs and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Reds.

Carroll served as the Diamondbacks' leadoff man for the final three contests of the four-game set with Cincinnati and excelled out of the table-setting spot, reaching base at a .692 clip while scoring six times and chipping in a pair of steals. The heavy favorite for the National League Rookie of the Year Award, Carroll is slashing .520/.594/.880 over his last eight games and has been the driving force of Arizona's recent resurgence in the NL's wild-card race.