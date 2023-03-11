Carroll and the Diamondbacks agreed to terms on an eight-year, $111 million deal Saturday with a club option for 2031, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

If the club option is declined, he'll receive a $5 million buyout. Carroll has played in only 32 big-league games -- and only 174 total professional games -- but the Diamondbacks are already sure that they want him in town for a long time. The contract will keep Carroll in Arizona through 2030 (his age-29 season) with a $23 million club option for 2031. Considered to be one of the top prospects in baseball, Carroll is now one of the building blocks for the Arizona club over the next decade, and he has the talent to be a player that contributes in all possible fantasy categories.