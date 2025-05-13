Carroll went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs and a walk in Monday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

Carroll's solo shots off Justin Verlander in the third and fifth innings ended up being all the Diamondbacks needed to get the win. With the two-homer game, Carroll is up to second in the National League with 13 long balls. He's clubbed four of those homers over his last eight games while going 8-for-28 (.286) in that span. That's just about in line with his .282 average for the season, which comes with a .965 OPS, 30 RBI, 33 runs scored and five stolen bases over 42 contests.